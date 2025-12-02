The National Nuclear Security Administration has issued a request for information to identify potential applications of artificial intelligence capabilities that support its mission, advance scientific research and strengthen national security.

“This RFI is a critical step in harnessing the immense power of AI to enact the White House’s vision for America to lead in every aspect of AI,” said NNSA Administrator Brandon Williams in a press release published by the Department of Energy.

How Will the RFI Advance the Genesis Mission?

According to a sources sought notice posted Monday on SAM.gov, NNSA seeks to embed advanced AI technologies into its core operations to streamline nuclear weapons development and address emerging global threats. The RFI will prioritize classified AI development and deployment capabilities, data curation management for AI training, AI model development, partnership models and operational considerations. Responses to the notice will be accepted until Jan. 23, 2026.

The effort aligns with the Genesis Mission executive order issued on Nov. 24, which mandates the creation of a unified AI platform designed to leverage federal scientific datasets for training foundation models and developing AI agents to advance hypothesis testing, streamline research processes and drive scientific innovation.