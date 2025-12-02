NNSA logo. NSNA issued a request for information to identify potential applications of artificial intelligence capabilities.
The National Nuclear Security Administration has issued a request for information to identify potential applications of artificial intelligence capabilities.
Photo: Original: U.S. Government; Derivative: Matthew Krupcale / Wikimedia
//

NNSA Requests Industry Feedback on AI Capabilities for National Security

1 min read

The National Nuclear Security Administration has issued a request for information to identify potential applications of artificial intelligence capabilities that support its mission, advance scientific research and strengthen national security.

NNSA Requests Industry Feedback on AI Capabilities for National Security

Register for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19 and hear from top government, military and GovCon industry leaders as they discuss various AI use cases.

“This RFI is a critical step in harnessing the immense power of AI to enact the White House’s vision for America to lead in every aspect of AI,” said NNSA Administrator Brandon Williams in a press release published by the Department of Energy.

How Will the RFI Advance the Genesis Mission?

According to a sources sought notice posted Monday on SAM.gov, NNSA seeks to embed advanced AI technologies into its core operations to streamline nuclear weapons development and address emerging global threats. The RFI will prioritize classified AI development and deployment capabilities, data curation management for AI training, AI model development, partnership models and operational considerations. Responses to the notice will be accepted until Jan. 23, 2026.

The effort aligns with the Genesis Mission executive order issued on Nov. 24, which mandates the creation of a unified AI platform designed to leverage federal scientific datasets for training foundation models and developing AI agents to advance hypothesis testing, streamline research processes and drive scientific innovation.

Related Articles

David Bottom. The former SEC CIO has joined Consulting Services Group as CISO.
David Bottom Departs SEC, Joins Consulting Services Group as CISO

David Bottom has stepped down as chief information officer at the Securities and Exchange Commission to join Consulting Services Group as chief information security officer. “It has been an honor to serve at the SEC with colleagues dedicated to protecting investors, maintaining fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitating capital formation,” Bottom wrote in a LinkedIn post Monday.  In his announcement, the former CIO at SEC highlighted his new focus at CSG, a company that provides consulting, global telecommunications, DevSecOps, IT, intelligence analysis and logistics support services for public and public sector customers. “At CSG, I look forward to advancing

Martin Kulldorff. The biostatistician and epidemiologist has joined HHS ASPE as chief science officer.
HHS Appoints Martin Kulldorff as Chief Science Officer for ASPE

The Department of Health and Human Services has named Martin Kulldorff, a biostatistician and epidemiologist, chief science officer for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, or ASPE. Connect with leading government and industry executives at the Potomac Officers Club’s rescheduled 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12. Explore the latest advancements transforming federal healthcare. Reserve your spot today! In a statement published Monday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he is pleased to welcome Kulldorff to his team “to help develop bold, evidence-based policies to Make America Healthy Again.”  What Does ASPE Do? ASPE provides policy

The Department of War's logo. DOW plans to put a price cap on certain IT products procured through resellers
War Department Plans to Cap IT Products Purchased Through Resellers

The Department of War plans to impose a 5 percent cap on fees that value-added resellers charge for certain IT products, according to a draft memo obtained by Federal News Network. The undated document from Michael Duffey, under secretary of war for acquisition and sustainment, said the change will affect IT products under special item number, or SIN, 3341 sold through the General Services Administration’s schedule contract. SIN 3341 covers the acquisition of new electronic equipment, such as desktops and laptops, storage devices, servers, routers, switches, and audio, video and communications equipment. Get updates about ongoing modernization efforts across government