Office of Personnel Management logo. OPM launched the HR Shared Service Center to modernize HR service delivery.
The Office of Personnel Management has introduced the HR Shared Service Center, a governmentwide initiative aimed at modernizing human capital management and streamlining the delivery of HR services across federal agencies.
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OPM Introduces HR Shared Service Center

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The Office of Personnel Management has unveiled the HR Shared Service Center, a governmentwide initiative aimed at modernizing human capital management and streamlining the delivery of HR services across federal agencies.

OPM Introduces HR Shared Service Center

OPM’s launch of a new HR Shared Service Center underscores the broader federal push toward modern, technology-driven operations. Hear from artificial intelligence, cyber and enterprise IT experts and be part of the conversation shaping government technology at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Sign up now!

OPM said Tuesday the center aims to provide agencies with centralized, scalable HR support under a voluntary, fee-for-service model through its evolving fund authority.

“This Shared Service Center is a milestone in our effort to streamline operations, reduce duplication, and deliver high quality service across government. With the expertise and modern HR technology we have at OPM, we are well positioned to make that vision a reality,” said OPM Director Scott Kupor.

What Services Will the HR Shared Service Center Offer?

The HR Shared Service Center will provide a full suite of operational HR services, including benefits administration, staffing, onboarding, performance management, classification and personnel action processing.

In addition, OPM will deliver strategic offerings such as workforce planning, human capital strategy, assessment services and executive development to help agencies align HR functions with mission needs.

How Will the OPM Implement the HR Shared Service Center?

OPM plans to implement the Shared Service Center over an estimated six-month timeline, beginning with a planning phase focused on assessing agency needs, defining success metrics and risks, and establishing communication protocols and funding requirements. The agency will also formalize interagency agreements to support each transition.

The implementation will continue through coordination, onboarding and migration phases, during which OPM and partner agencies will align on requirements, prepare systems and processes, and execute onboarding activities. The final phase will focus on completing migration tasks, conducting performance checks and ensuring a smooth operational handoff.

The effort aligns with the Federal HR 2.0 initiative, which was launched by OPM and the Office of Management and Budget in December. Federal HR 2.0 seeks to consolidate more than 100 outdated federal HR systems into one Core Human Capital Management platform.

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