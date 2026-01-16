SEC Appoints Russell McGranahan as General Counsel

The Securities and Exchange Commission has named Russell McGranahan as its new general counsel , succeeding Jeffrey Finnell, who served as acting general counsel.

McGranahan will direct legal counsel and provide guidance to the SEC chairman, commissioners and staff across the commission’s regulatory and enforcement activities, the agency said Thursday.

Who Is Russell McGranahan?

McGranahan most recently served as senior adviser to the SEC chairman, providing strategic and legal counsel. Before joining the SEC, he was general counsel of the General Services Administration, serving as the agency’s chief legal officer.

Earlier, McGranahan spent more than nine years as general counsel of wealth management firm Focus Financial Partners, overseeing legal strategy during a period of significant growth. He previously served as a managing director at BlackRock, where he worked as mergers and acquisitions counsel and corporate secretary. He began his legal career practicing corporate and M&A law at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and White & Case.

What Did SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Say About McGranahan’s Appointment?

“I have known Rusty for many years and am excited to have recruited someone of his caliber and experience to my senior team,” said SEC Chairman Paul Atkins . “In addition to being a seasoned securities and M&A lawyer, he has served as both a public company and government agency general counsel. I expect Rusty to deploy these skills immediately across a wide range of priorities, including our initiatives to strengthen the capital markets and deliver on a robust rulemaking agenda,” he added.