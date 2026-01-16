SEC General Counsel Russell McGranahan. The Securities and Exchange Commission named Russell McGranahan as general counsel.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has appointed Russell McGranahan as general counsel.
Photo: Securities and Exchange Commission
/

SEC Appoints Russell McGranahan as General Counsel

2 mins read

The Securities and Exchange Commission has named Russell McGranahan as its new general counsel, succeeding Jeffrey Finnell, who served as acting general counsel.

McGranahan will direct legal counsel and provide guidance to the SEC chairman, commissioners and staff across the commission’s regulatory and enforcement activities, the agency said Thursday.

Who Is Russell McGranahan?

McGranahan most recently served as senior adviser to the SEC chairman, providing strategic and legal counsel. Before joining the SEC, he was general counsel of the General Services Administration, serving as the agency’s chief legal officer.

Earlier, McGranahan spent more than nine years as general counsel of wealth management firm Focus Financial Partners, overseeing legal strategy during a period of significant growth. He previously served as a managing director at BlackRock, where he worked as mergers and acquisitions counsel and corporate secretary. He began his legal career practicing corporate and M&A law at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and White & Case.

What Did SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Say About McGranahan’s Appointment?

“I have known Rusty for many years and am excited to have recruited someone of his caliber and experience to my senior team,” said SEC Chairman Paul Atkins. “In addition to being a seasoned securities and M&A lawyer, he has served as both a public company and government agency general counsel. I expect Rusty to deploy these skills immediately across a wide range of priorities, including our initiatives to strengthen the capital markets and deliver on a robust rulemaking agenda,” he added.

Related Articles

Charles Wall. The principal legal adviser at U.S. Immgration and Customs Enforcement has been named ICE’s deputy director.
Charles Wall Named ICE Deputy Director

Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, has announced the appointment of Charles Wall, principal legal adviser at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as deputy director of ICE. DHS said Thursday Wall has served at ICE since 2012. What Are DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s Thoughts on Charles Wall’s Appointment? Noem, a previous Wash100 awardee, said she looks forward to working with Wall. “For the last year, Mr. Wall served as ICE’s Principal Legal Advisor, playing a key role in helping us deliver historic results in arresting and removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American

Semiconductors. The U.S. government and Taiwan signed a trade agreement to strengthen U.S. semiconductor supply chains.
US Aims to Revitalize Domestic Semiconductor Sector Via Trade Deal With Taiwan

The U.S. government and Taiwan have signed a trade agreement to strengthen U.S. semiconductor supply chains and secure the country’s industrial and technological leadership. As the U.S. deepens strategic partnerships like the recent Taiwan trade deal to strengthen semiconductor and advanced technology supply chains, artificial intelligence remains at the center of America’s economic and national security priorities. These developments underscore why leaders across government and industry are focused on building resilient AI ecosystems powered by secure, next-generation chips. Join the conversation at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18. Book your spot now to hear directly

The Department of Veterans Affairs' logo. VA is searching for candidates to lead the Veterans Benefits Administration.
VA Forms Commission to Select Under Secretary for Benefits Candidates

The Department of Veterans Affairs has launched its search for candidates for the under secretary for benefits, or USB, position with the establishment of a commission led by VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence. The USB will oversee the Veterans Benefits Administration and will be responsible for the timely delivery of benefits and services to veterans and their loved ones, the VA said Thursday.  The modernization of healthcare systems to accelerate the delivery of benefits and care is one of the key topics at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12. The GovCon networking event is open to new