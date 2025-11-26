The U.S. Space Force has awarded several contracts under $9 million each to advance prototypes for space-based interceptors, or SBIs, for the Golden Dome missile defense program, Bloomberg reported.

The Space Force withheld the contractor names due to enhanced security measures and because the awards fall below regulatory disclosure thresholds. The service recently announced plans to issue a request for prototype proposals for kinetic energy SBIs designed to reinforce midcourse missile defense by neutralizing adversary missiles during their orbital phase.

According to Tom Karako, director of the missile defense project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, these awards represent the first hardware contracts for the Golden Dome program.

What Challenges Do Interceptor Prototypes Face in the Golden Dome Program?

The Golden Dome program aims to field space-based interceptors and related technologies as part of a broader missile defense architecture. Hannah Dennis, an analyst with the Congressional Research Service, noted that one of the primary hurdles is ensuring the systems can accurately differentiate between incoming missiles, space debris and decoys.

Another challenge involves maturing the technology—such as space-based interceptor capabilities—needed to make the system fully operational.