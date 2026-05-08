NTIA launched Spectrum.gov as a central hub for federal spectrum resources and policy updates.

The site supports federal spectrum modernization, including 6G, space initiatives and spectrum reallocation efforts.

Spectrum.gov aligns with NTIA’s broader strategy, including repurposing the 2.7 GHz band and streamlining launch spectrum coordination.

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration has launched Spectrum.gov , a centralized website consolidating federal spectrum resources for policymakers, spectrum managers, industry stakeholders and the public.

NTIA said Thursday Arielle Roth , assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information and NTIA administrator, announced the website’s launch during the 2026 CTIA Summit.

What Is the Purpose of Spectrum.gov?

Spectrum.gov aims to modernize federal spectrum management by serving as a hub for information, providing updates on federal spectrum policy, 6G development, space economy initiatives and preparations for the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027. It also tracks NTIA’s efforts to identify federal spectrum for reallocation.

How Does Spectrum.gov Fit Into NTIA’s Broader Strategy?

The launch of Spectrum.gov comes as NTIA advances efforts to modernize federal spectrum management and advance 6G development, which Roth highlighted as part of the agency’s national spectrum strategy .

NTIA recently moved forward with plans to repurpose the 2.7 GHz band for commercial use after reviewing spectrum relocation plans and cost estimates from federal users. The agency also launched the Space Launch Frequency Coordination Portal , a digital platform that replaces the agency’s email-based process for coordinating spectrum requests tied to launch operations. The system allows agencies to review requests, provide feedback and coordinate S-band frequency use more efficiently.