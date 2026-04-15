The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has advanced its efforts to repurpose the 2.7 GHz band for commercial use and advance U.S. leadership in 6G.

The agency said Tuesday that it completed key technical reviews of spectrum relocation plans and cost estimates from federal users of the band, marking a step toward making the spectrum available for next-generation wireless services.

The approval also reportedly enables the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration, two primary users of the band, to begin implementing spectrum repurposing in future procurement of radar systems for weather monitoring and aviation safety.

Why Is the 2.7 GHz Band Important for 6G?

The 2.7 GHz band is considered highly valuable because it offers a balance of coverage and capacity. According to NTIA, its signals can reach wide geographic areas and penetrate indoor environments. The band also supports the large, contiguous channels needed for high-throughput use cases for next-generation wireless networks.

Why Is NTIA Evaluating 2.7 GHz Spectrum for Repurposing?

In 2025, Congress directed NTIA to identify 500 MHz of federal spectrum for commercial use within five years. President Donald Trump expanded the effort by mandating studies on additional bands, including 2.69-2.9 GHz.

“President Trump delivered a once-in-a-generation opportunity to modernize federal systems, improve spectrum efficiency and unlock high-power commercial access to advance American wireless innovation,” Arielle Roth, assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information and NTIA administrator, said. “NTIA is executing on that mandate with urgency. This milestone brings us one step closer to ensuring the American people realize the full benefit of this spectrum as quickly as possible.”

The Federal Communications Commission previously unveiled plans to auction up to 180 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.98-4.2 GHz range to support next-generation wireless services in a notice of proposed rulemaking issued in December.