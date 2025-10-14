The White House announced a new agreement with AstraZeneca to align U.S. drug prices with those of other developed nations under the administration’s most-favored-nation, or MFN, pricing initiative.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 4 and learn about the most pressing topics in healthcare technology.

Discounts Target Asthma and COPD Treatments

The deal aims to lower costs for state Medicaid programs and patients nationwide while strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains, the White House said Friday. Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will offer discounted prices directly to American patients for several inhaler products, including Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere and Airsupra, which treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, known as COPD.

Ending Global Price Disparities

The announcement follows similar agreements under Trump’s May 2025 executive order directing federal agencies to reduce prescription drug costs through MFN pricing. It also builds on the agreement with Pfizer to bring MFN prices to American patients. The policy seeks to prevent foreign nations from underpaying for U.S.-developed drugs at the expense of American consumers.

AstraZeneca Invests in U.S. Manufacturing, R&D

AstraZeneca pledged a $50 billion investment to enhance manufacturing and research and development by 2030. This includes building a new facility in Charlottesville, Virginia, to boost production of advanced pharmaceutical ingredients and generate 3,600 skilled jobs to support chronic disease and oncology pipelines.