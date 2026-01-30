Air Force Secretary Troy Meink. Meink announced DAF's adoption of GenAI.mil
According to Air Force Secretary Troy Meink, a Wash100 winner, GenAI.mil's adoption across the Department of the Air Force marks the sunsetting of legacy AI systems and ensures that warfighters are more effective.
Photo: U.S. Air Force
//

Air Force Replaces Legacy AI Tools With GenAI.mil

2 mins read

The Department of the Air Force has formally adopted the Department of War’s GenAI.mil as the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force’s enterprise generative artificial intelligence platform

The move marks a step toward the department’s goal to operationalize AI and aligns with its strategy to streamline capabilities, DAF’s Office of the Chief Information Officer said in a LinkedIn post Thursday.

Air Force Replaces Legacy AI Tools With GenAI.mil

Meet Department of War and industry leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18. The event will host a panel discussion on implementing generative AI for mission support featuring public and private sector experts. There will also be plenty of opportunities to network and forge new partnerships throughout the day. Sign up today to secure your spot.

DAF follows the Marine Corps, which also recently designated GenAI.mil as its enterprise genAI platform. 

How Will GenAI.mil Support Air and Space Force Missions?

According to DAF, GenAI.mil provides airmen and guardians with a unified platform to access advanced tools and secure decision advantage. 

The platform will replace the legacy AI systems that DAF is retiring, including its chatbot NIPRGPT. The Air Force shut down NIPRGPT, which was developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory and rolled out in June 2024, on Dec. 31.

In a statement posted on the social media site X, Troy Meink, secretary of the Air Force and a 2026 Wash100 winner, commended War Secretary Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 recipient, for leading the department’s transformation as an “AI-first force“.

“The [Air Force and Space Force] have officially adopted GenAI.mil as our enterprise AI platform – phasing out legacy AI systems, simplifying our capabilities, & making every warfighter more effective,” Mink wrote.

What Does GenAI.mil Do?

Launched in December, GenAI.mil provides generative AI tools to all three million of DOW’s military, civil service and contractor personnel. 

The platform currently offers access to Google’s Gemini and xAI for Government, both of which are authorized to handle controlled unclassified information. DOW said GenAI.mil will offer “several frontier capabilities” in the future.

Related Articles

Brian Geesaman. The defense tech leader has been named precision strike mission area executive at Johns Hopkins APL.
Johns Hopkins APL Names Brian Geesaman Precision Strike Mission Area Executive

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory has appointed Brian Geesaman, a defense technology leader, as mission area executive for precision strike within APL’s force projection sector. APL said Wednesday Geesaman oversees programs that develop kinetic and non-kinetic weapon systems, integrated strike warfare capabilities and end-to-end capability development for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and other agencies within the Department of War. “Brian’s significant technical accomplishments, strategic insight, and collaborative leadership style position him well to guide our teams working on many of the nation’s most complex national security challenges,” said APL Director Dave Van Wie. “His experience and vision

Emil Michael. The under secretary of war for research and engineering commented on DOW’s formation of the STIB.
Pentagon to Form Science, Technology & Innovation Board Through DIB-DSB Merger

The Department of War will merge the Defense Innovation Board and the Defense Science Board to establish a new advisory board to accelerate the development and delivery of capabilities to warfighters and address critical national security problems. DOW said Thursday War Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, approved the plan to reform the department’s legacy advisory boards through the formation of the Science, Technology and Innovation Board, or STIB. The STIB is awaiting formal establishment through publication in the Federal Register. What Are the STIB’s 2 Permanent Subcommittees? The STIB will operate with the Subcommittee on Strategic Options and

INL logo.The Department of Energy's Nuclear Science User Facilities program plans to activate the Teton supercomputer at INL.
DOE to Quadruple Nuclear Computing Capacity With Teton Supercomputer at INL

The Nuclear Science User Facilities, or NSUF, program within the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy is set to activate the Teton supercomputer at Idaho National Laboratory, or INL, a move expected to significantly expand high-performance computing capacity and accelerate nuclear reactor and fuel research. What Is Teton Supercomputer? INL said Thursday, Teton is an HPE Cray EX 4000 system housed at the laboratory’s Collaborative Computing Center and operated under the NSUF program. The supercomputer was delivered in September 2025 and will be made available to NSUF users nationwide in January. It is ranked 85th on the TOP500 list of