Air Force Replaces Legacy AI Tools With GenAI.mil

The Department of the Air Force has formally adopted the Department of War’s GenAI.mil as the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force’s enterprise generative artificial intelligence platform.

The move marks a step toward the department’s goal to operationalize AI and aligns with its strategy to streamline capabilities, DAF’s Office of the Chief Information Officer said in a LinkedIn post Thursday.

DAF follows the Marine Corps, which also recently designated GenAI.mil as its enterprise genAI platform.

How Will GenAI.mil Support Air and Space Force Missions?

According to DAF, GenAI.mil provides airmen and guardians with a unified platform to access advanced tools and secure decision advantage.

The platform will replace the legacy AI systems that DAF is retiring, including its chatbot NIPRGPT. The Air Force shut down NIPRGPT, which was developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory and rolled out in June 2024, on Dec. 31 .

In a statement posted on the social media site X, Troy Meink, secretary of the Air Force and a 2026 Wash100 winner, commended War Secretary Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 recipient, for leading the department’s transformation as an “ AI-first force “.

“The [Air Force and Space Force] have officially adopted GenAI.mil as our enterprise AI platform – phasing out legacy AI systems, simplifying our capabilities, & making every warfighter more effective,” Mink wrote.

What Does GenAI.mil Do?

Launched in December, GenAI.mil provides generative AI tools to all three million of DOW’s military, civil service and contractor personnel.

The platform currently offers access to Google’s Gemini and xAI for Government , both of which are authorized to handle controlled unclassified information. DOW said GenAI.mil will offer “several frontier capabilities” in the future.