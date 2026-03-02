Budhu Bhaduri. The ORNL Corporate Research Fellow has been named the lab’s first chief data officer.
Oak Ridge National Laboratory has appointed Budhendra “Budhu” Bhaduri, most recently director of science, programs and partnerships at ORNL’s National Security Sciences Directorate, as its first chief data officer.
Photo: Oak Ridge National Laboratory
/

Budhu Bhaduri Named ORNL Chief Data Officer

4 mins read

Oak Ridge National Laboratory has appointed Budhendra “Budhu” Bhaduri, most recently director of science, programs and partnerships at ORNL’s National Security Sciences Directorate, as its first chief data officer.

Budhu Bhaduri Named ORNL Chief Data Officer

As federal agencies and national laboratories continue to elevate data and AI leadership roles, conversations around strategy and implementation remain top of mind across government and industry. Sign up now for the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18 and join leaders for discussions on emerging AI priorities.

ORNL said Friday the creation of the new executive role seeks to unify the lab’s enterprise data strategy and support mission delivery across energy, open science and national security programs.

“Establishing a Chief Data Officer underscores ORNL’s commitment to treating data as a strategic asset for science and operations,” said Susan Hubbard, ORNL’s deputy for science and technology. “Budhu’s proven leadership in complex, data-intensive programs will help unify our enterprise data strategy, modernize our architecture and governance, and accelerate responsible, AI-enabled discovery.”

What Are Bhaduri’s Responsibilities as ORNL Chief Data Officer?

Bhaduri will report to the deputy for science and technology within the laboratory director’s office and work with the chief information officer and associate lab directors to align data infrastructure, governance and enterprise strategy across ORNL’s facilities and organizations.

In this capacity, he will help execute initiatives to accelerate research and improve operations. He will also chair the ORNL Data Governance Council and collaborate with leaders of facilities and AI-intensive projects, including those supporting the Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission.

Who Is Budhu Bhaduri?

Bhaduri is an ORNL Corporate Research Fellow who joined the national lab in 1998 as a research scientist.

He led ORNL’s Geospatial Science and Human Security Division from 2018 to 2024. He also founded and directed the lab’s Urban Dynamics Institute, where he advanced data-driven research on complex urban systems.

He is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American Association of Geographers. He holds a master’s degree from Kent State University and a doctorate from Purdue University.

What Is DOE Genesis?

The Genesis Mission is a DOE-led national initiative that aims to develop a scientific platform to drive energy innovation, accelerate discovery science and strengthen national security.

Formed through a November executive order, the mission seeks to connect leading supercomputers, AI systems, experimental facilities and unique scientific datasets to double the research productivity and impact of U.S. research and innovation within 10 years.

To support the mission, ORNL established the Next Generation Data Centers Institute to help address AI energy demands.

DOE recently announced 26 science and technology challenges intended to advance the Genesis Mission and accelerate AI-enabled innovation.

In December, the department signed agreements with NVIDIA, Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Google, Oracle, Microsoft and 18 other organizations to advance the Genesis Mission and announced a $320 million investment to accelerate the development of AI capabilities in support of the initiative.

Related Articles

Owen West. DIU named Owen West as its new director.
Owen West Assumes Leadership of Defense Innovation Unit

Owen West, a 2026 Wash100 Award recipient, has officially assumed the role of director at the Defense Innovation Unit following a ceremonial handover at Fort Benning, Georgia. DIU confirmed the appointment in a LinkedIn post on Monday. West succeeds fellow Wash100 awardee Emil Michael, who led DIU in an acting capacity. In his new role, West will oversee the organization’s critical role as the Pentagon’s strategic link to the commercial industrial base, driving the rapid integration of market-ready technologies into the military ecosystem. The Department of War recently designated DIU — along with the Strategic Capabilities Office — as a

Adam Cassady. The NTIA deputy administrator has been nominated as ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy.
Adam Cassady Nominated as Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace & Digital Policy

President Donald Trump has nominated Adam Cassady, principal deputy assistant secretary and deputy administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, to serve as ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy. Federal attention on cyberspace and digital policy continues to signal the strategic importance of technology leadership on the global stage. As conversations around cybersecurity and digital governance evolve across government and industry, forums for dialogue remain critical. Register now for the 2026 Cyber Summit to gain insights from leaders at this May 21 event. What Did NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth Say About Cassady’s Nomination? In a statement published

Defense Innovation Unit logo. DIU performed a suborbital launch of a hypersonic test platform under the HyCAT program.
DIU Completes Cassowary Vex Hypersonic Test Flight Under HyCAT Program

The Defense Innovation Unit has conducted a suborbital launch of a hypersonic test platform as part of the Hypersonic and High-Cadence Airborne Testing Capabilities, or HyCAT, program. As hypersonic innovation accelerates through initiatives like the HyCAT program, government and industry leaders will continue the conversation at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. The event will bring together military leaders and industry executives to discuss next-generation air and space capabilities shaping national security. Book your spot now! DIU said Monday the Cassowary Vex mission lifted off Friday, Feb. 27, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in