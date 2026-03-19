DOC seal. The Commerce Department launched a new American AI Exports Program phase and seeks proposals for exporting AI tech.
The Commerce Department launched a new American AI Exports Program phase and seeks proposals for exporting AI tech.
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Commerce Department Seeks Proposals for Full-Stack AI Export Packages

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The Department of Commerce has launched a new phase of the American AI Exports Program, inviting industry-led consortia to submit proposals for exporting full-stack artificial intelligence technologies to allied nations.

What Is Included in the Call for Proposals?

The department said Monday the request for proposals calls for both pre-set and on-demand industry-led consortia. Pre-set groups offer full-stack AI capabilities for ongoing global deployment and serve as standard offerings to allies, while on-demand consortia are formed to address specific opportunities with only the necessary technology stack layers needed for execution.

Industry-led consortia will have 90 days starting April 1 to submit proposals for full-stack AI export packages, including AI-optimized hardware, data center storage systems, models, cybersecurity safeguards and applications for various sectors.

What Support Will Selected Participants Receive?

Following selection, approved consortia may provide AI technologies to trusted international partners. In addition, participants could receive federal support such as priority export license reviews, access to government-backed credit programs and coordinated advocacy through interagency engagement. Further details on the program and submission requirements will be published in an upcoming Federal Register notice.

What Is the American AI Exports Program?

The American AI Exports Program is an initiative intended to expand the global reach of U.S. artificial intelligence technologies. It was launched in October 2025 under an executive order to promote U.S. AI technology exports. The program aligns with the government’s AI Action Plan, which includes more than 90 federal actions focused on accelerating innovation, expanding AI infrastructure and strengthening U.S. leadership in global AI policy and security.

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