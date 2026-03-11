Google Public Sector's Jim Kelly. Google Public Sector added Agent Designer to Gemini for Government on GenAI.mil.
Google Public Sector announced the launch of Agent Designer within Gemini for Government on the GenAI.mil platform.
Photo: Jim Kelly / LinkedIn
/

Google Public Sector Adds Agent Designer to Gemini for Government on GenAI.mil

2 mins read

Google Public Sector has launched Agent Designer, a new capability within Gemini for Government on the GenAI.mil platform that allows Department of War personnel to build artificial intelligence agents to support unclassified work tasks.

Google Public Sector Adds Agent Designer to Gemini for Government on GenAI.mil

Next-generation government technology innovations, such as Google Public Sector’s Agent Designer tool, are accelerating how agencies modernize their operations. Register for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22 and learn more about advanced technologies and initiatives leveraging AI, cybersecurity and enterprise IT.

What Is Agent Designer?

In a blog post published Wednesday, Google Public Sector Vice President of Federal Jim Kelly, a Wash100 Award winner, described Agent Designer as a no- or low-code tool that lets users build AI agents using natural language. The capability enables all DOW personnel to create custom digital assistants to automate administrative processes and other multi-step tasks, such as producing action item summaries and drafting award submissions, without programming knowledge.

How Is Gemini for Government Used?

Across the department, teams are applying Gemini for Government to support daily administrative and research activities. Personnel use the AI tool to prepare initial drafts of acquisition frameworks and white papers, process data-heavy documents and summarize key findings. The platform also helps teams work more efficiently by optimizing workflow, including the creation of leadership briefing materials and research.

GenAI.mil Adoption Across the Services

The growing use of Gemini for Government reflects broader adoption of the GenAI.mil platform across the military services. In January, the Department of the Air Force formally adopted GenAI.mil as the U.S. Air Force and Space Force’s enterprise generative AI platform as part of its modernization efforts. The Department of the Navy later designated the platform as its enterprise IT service for controlled unclassified information, or CUI, and Impact Level 5 generative artificial intelligence use.

Related Articles

Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command deputy commander has been confirmed as head of NSA and USCYBERCOM.
Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd Confirmed as USCYBERCOM, NSA Leader

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd to serve as director of the National Security Agency and commander of U.S. Cyber Command in a 71–29 vote, according to congressional records. The leadership transition at NSA and USCYBERCOM highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity strategy and national defense priorities. As government and industry leaders navigate evolving cyberthreats, forums for collaboration and insight are more critical than ever. Reserve your seat now at the 2026 Cyber Summit to join the conversation. Following the confirmation, Rudd, a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, will be promoted to general as he assumes leadership of

General Services Administration logo. GSA issued draft AI contract terms and conditions.
GSA Issues Draft AI Contract Terms

The General Services Administration has proposed new terms and conditions for artificial intelligence systems that would require vendors selling AI technology to the federal government to grant agencies broad usage rights and meet neutrality standards for system outputs. As federal agencies move to strengthen oversight and procurement rules for AI technologies, conversations about how government acquires and deploys AI continue to gain momentum across the public sector. The 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18 will bring together experts to discuss the evolving AI landscape. Register now to save your spot! The draft guidance from GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service outlines

Labor Department CIO Mangala Kuppa. Mangala Kuppa has been appointed chief information officer at the Department of Labor.
Mangala Kuppa Named Permanent CIO at Department of Labor

Mangala Kuppa announced on LinkedIn Monday that she has been appointed chief information officer of the Department of Labor. Who Is Mangala Kuppa? Kuppa is a technology leader with over 25 years of experience across the public and private sectors. She is known for leading complex technology initiatives, modernizing IT environments and aligning technology strategies with organizational goals. Her work has strengthened digital capabilities, enhanced cybersecurity resilience and advanced the adoption of emerging technologies in government. We recently recognized Kuppa as one of the nation’s leading technology professionals advancing strategies that help government agencies adopt and effectively implement AI. What Roles Has