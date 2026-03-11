Google Public Sector has launched Agent Designer , a new capability within Gemini for Government on the GenAI.mil platform that allows Department of War personnel to build artificial intelligence agents to support unclassified work tasks.

What Is Agent Designer?

In a blog post published Wednesday, Google Public Sector Vice President of Federal Jim Kelly , a Wash100 Award winner, described Agent Designer as a no- or low-code tool that lets users build AI agents using natural language. The capability enables all DOW personnel to create custom digital assistants to automate administrative processes and other multi-step tasks, such as producing action item summaries and drafting award submissions, without programming knowledge.

How Is Gemini for Government Used?

Across the department, teams are applying Gemini for Government to support daily administrative and research activities. Personnel use the AI tool to prepare initial drafts of acquisition frameworks and white papers, process data-heavy documents and summarize key findings. The platform also helps teams work more efficiently by optimizing workflow, including the creation of leadership briefing materials and research.

GenAI.mil Adoption Across the Services

The growing use of Gemini for Government reflects broader adoption of the GenAI.mil platform across the military services. In January, the Department of the Air Force formally adopted GenAI.mil as the U.S. Air Force and Space Force’s enterprise generative AI platform as part of its modernization efforts. The Department of the Navy later designated the platform as its enterprise IT service for controlled unclassified information, or CUI, and Impact Level 5 generative artificial intelligence use.