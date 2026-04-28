SSC seal. The USSF will create a marketplace for space-based tracking capabilities.
The USSF will create a marketplace for space-based tracking capabilities from traditional and non-traditional vendors.
Logo: Space Systems Command / Wikimedia
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Space Force Launches Multi-Vendor Strategy for Space-Based Tracking Technologies

2 mins read

The U.S. Space Force has adopted a multi-vendor acquisition approach to develop Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator, or SB-AMTI, capabilities.

The strategy, led by the Space Systems Command’s portfolio acquisition executive for space-based sensing and targeting, aims to build a competitive industrial base and accelerate delivery of space-based tracking technologies, Space Force said Monday.

Space Force Launches Multi-Vendor Strategy for Space-Based Tracking Technologies

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How Is the Multi-Vendor Strategy Structured?

Under the SB-AMTI effort, the service branch will create a marketplace for space-based tracking capabilities from traditional and non-traditional vendors, allowing the government to evaluate and integrate technologies from multiple providers.

“By utilizing this multi-vendor framework, we are capitalizing on established industry capacity to field these essential capabilities at speed and scale, while also partnering with industry to ensure a strong competitive industrial base well into the future,” said USSF Col. Ryan Frazier, PAE for SBST.

What Capability Is SB-AMTI Designed to Deliver?

The SB-AMTI program is intended to provide persistent tracking of airborne targets from space, addressing limitations of traditional airborne and ground-based sensors in contested environments.

The system is being developed as an integrated architecture combining space-based sensors, artificial intelligence-powered ground processing and communications networks to deliver continuous battlespace awareness.

“Our mission is to deliver a resilient sensing layer that ensures our joint warfighters maintain a decisive information advantage in the air domain—especially in a denied or contested environment,” said Frazier. “We are providing continuous oversight where traditional sensors cannot reach to protect their freedom of maneuver.”

How Does This Align With Broader Acquisition Efforts?

SSC launched the multi-vendor strategy following a February request for information seeking industry input on rapid, low-risk capabilities for an SB-AMTI radar system.

The approach aligns with the Space Force’s transition to portfolio acquisition executives, which is intended to accelerate capability delivery and streamline decision-making across mission areas.

“Crucially, this acquisition approach serves as the baseline for a broader, sustainable strategy,” said Frazier.

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