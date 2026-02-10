Pentagon Partners With OpenAI to Add ChatGPT to GenAI.mil

The Department of War has partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its enterprise artificial intelligence platform, GenAI.mil, as part of a push to expand access to large language models, or LLMs, for personnel across the department.

The War Department’s move to expand enterprise AI access through GenAI.mil underscores the growing role of artificial intelligence across the federal landscape. That broader momentum will be reflected at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18. Register now to take part in the conversation at this OpenAI-backed event.

DOW said Monday the partnership will make OpenAI’s advanced LLMs available to the department’s approximately 3 million personnel through the GenAI.mil environment.

The partnership follows the rapid adoption of GenAI.mil since its launch. DOW said the platform has surpassed 1 million unique users across military services in its first two months of operation.

What Does ChatGPT Offer to the Department of War?

According to DOW, ChatGPT will support mission execution and readiness by enabling personnel to use AI tools in their daily workflows.

OpenAI said some of the daily tasks of service members that ChatGPT is designed to support include summarizing and analyzing policy and guidance documents; drafting and reviewing procurement and contracting materials; generating internal reports and compliance checklists; and assisting with research, planning and other mission support and administrative workflows.

The company noted that it will field a custom version of ChatGPT on GenAI.mil that is approved for DOW’s unclassified work.

What Is GenAI.mil?

Launched in December, GenAI.mil is DOW’s enterprise AI platform designed to provide a unified environment for mission-ready AI capabilities.

The platform initially rolled out with Google’s Gemini for Government as one of its first frontier AI tools and later expanded to include xAI for Government.

The Pentagon said the recent efforts align with the White House’s AI Action Plan and DOW’s AI Acceleration Strategy.