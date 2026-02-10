Pentagon. The War Department of War partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into GenAI.mil.
The Department of War has partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into GenAI.mil, DOW’s enterprise AI platform.
Photo: icholakov / Adobe Stock
//

Pentagon Partners With OpenAI to Add ChatGPT to GenAI.mil

2 mins read

The Department of War has partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its enterprise artificial intelligence platform, GenAI.mil, as part of a push to expand access to large language models, or LLMs, for personnel across the department.

Pentagon Partners With OpenAI to Add ChatGPT to GenAI.mil

The War Department’s move to expand enterprise AI access through GenAI.mil underscores the growing role of artificial intelligence across the federal landscape. That broader momentum will be reflected at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18. Register now to take part in the conversation at this OpenAI-backed event.

DOW said Monday the partnership will make OpenAI’s advanced LLMs available to the department’s approximately 3 million personnel through the GenAI.mil environment.

The partnership follows the rapid adoption of GenAI.mil since its launch. DOW said the platform has surpassed 1 million unique users across military services in its first two months of operation.

What Does ChatGPT Offer to the Department of War?

According to DOW, ChatGPT will support mission execution and readiness by enabling personnel to use AI tools in their daily workflows.

OpenAI said some of the daily tasks of service members that ChatGPT is designed to support include summarizing and analyzing policy and guidance documents; drafting and reviewing procurement and contracting materials; generating internal reports and compliance checklists; and assisting with research, planning and other mission support and administrative workflows.

The company noted that it will field a custom version of ChatGPT on GenAI.mil that is approved for DOW’s unclassified work.

What Is GenAI.mil?

Launched in December, GenAI.mil is DOW’s enterprise AI platform designed to provide a unified environment for mission-ready AI capabilities.

The platform initially rolled out with Google’s Gemini for Government as one of its first frontier AI tools and later expanded to include xAI for Government.

The Pentagon said the recent efforts align with the White House’s AI Action Plan and DOW’s AI Acceleration Strategy.

Related Articles

Douglas Adams. The U.S. Navy rear admiral assumed leadership of the AUKUS Integration and Acquisition program office.
Rear Adm. Douglas Adams Takes Helm of AUKUS Integration & Acquisition Office

Rear Adm. Douglas Adams took on the role of director of the AUKUS Integration and Acquisition Direct Reporting Program Management Office, or AUKUS I&A, within the Department of the Navy. The latest appointment comes as the Navy continues to navigate evolving undersea priorities and strengthen defense collaboration with international partners. Those broader themes of maritime strategy and partnership will remain top of mind across the defense community ahead of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit. Register now for the Aug. 27 event! Naval Sea Systems Command said Monday Adams succeeds Rear Adm. Richard Seif, who previously served as director

John Ratcliffe. The CIA director commented on the launch of the agency's acquisition framework.
CIA Unveils Acquisition Framework

The CIA has launched an acquisition framework designed to accelerate collaboration with U.S. technology companies and rapidly bring new capabilities into operational use. As federal intelligence agencies continue to adjust how they engage with industry, these developments are shaping broader conversations across the GovCon landscape. Save your seat at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24, and join government and industry leaders as they examine priorities and trends affecting the intelligence community. What Is the Scope of the CIA Acquisition Framework? The CIA said Monday the new acquisition framework is designed to accelerate and streamline how the

VA logo. VA’s 2025 AI inventory includes suicide prevention and EHR use cases.
VA Lists Suicide Prevention, EHR Applications in AI Inventory

The Department of Veterans Affairs is expanding its use of artificial intelligence while simultaneously retiring dozens of earlier efforts, signaling a more targeted approach as the agency aligns AI adoption with suicide prevention priorities and electronic health record modernization. VA’s evolving AI strategy mirrors broader federal healthcare modernization discussions at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Thursday. Register now to hear leaders from the Veterans Health Administration, Defense Health Agency and Federal EHR Modernization Office speak about how AI, data and digital platforms can improve patient safety, clinical workflows and enterprise health systems. How Is VA Applying AI