State Department Launches AI Export ‘Concierge’ Pilot for Pax Silica Partners

The Department of State has launched a pilot “concierge” service designed to help Pax Silica signatories streamline the acquisition of American-made artificial intelligence products.

How Will the Concierge Service Support Acquisition of US-Made AI Products?

The department said Thursday the concierge service will leverage the State Department’s network of approximately 270 diplomatic posts to provide logistical and consultative support designed to help partner countries and their industry leaders facilitate the acquisition of AI-related products, including power, cooling systems, software and hardware.

The initiative aims to promote cryptographic verification and secure supply chain practices to support the deployment of AI systems within a trusted, end-to-end technology architecture.

The concierge service pilot follows the release of the State Department’s 2026 Enterprise Data and AI Strategy, which emphasizes equipping diplomats with AI tools and modernizing data infrastructure to support operations. The initiative also comes amid broader federal AI efforts, including the White House’s AI Action Plan and the Commerce Department’s American AI Exports Program.

What Is Pax Silica?

Pax Silica is a U.S.-led international initiative launched by the State Department to strengthen secure and resilient technology and AI supply chains among trusted allies and partners. The framework promotes cooperation across critical areas such as minerals, energy, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and AI infrastructure to reduce reliance on high-risk suppliers.

Signatories include Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the U.K.

What Is the Goal of the State Department’s AI-Ready Smartphone Deployment Effort?

In a separate announcement, the State Department launched a competitive process to award up to $200 million in foreign assistance funding to accelerate the deployment of AI-ready smartphones across the Indo-Pacific region.

The smartphone initiative aligns with Pax Silica objectives by expanding access to secure mobile technology and strengthening the region’s participation in trusted software ecosystems. The department said the effort is intended to provide an alternative to high-risk vendors by supporting competitive pricing and encouraging adoption of trusted operating systems and AI-enabled applications.

What Are the State Department’s Proposal Requirements for the Smartphone Program?

The State Department is accepting proposals from mobile network operators and original equipment manufacturers to support handset distribution efforts across designated Indo-Pacific partner countries. 

Under the guidelines, devices must operate on a trusted American mobile operating system and support the U.S. software and AI ecosystem. Applicants must describe how funding would help achieve price parity with untrusted competitors and demonstrate supply chain transparency, including potential participation in traceability pilot efforts.

The State Department said it will prioritize OEMs headquartered in Pax Silica partner countries, consistent with applicable law. The submission window will remain open for 90 days, and funding is subject to availability and congressional notification.

