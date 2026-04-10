Treasury Department seal. New Treasury program extends cyberthreat intelligence to the digital asset industry.
New Treasury program extends cyberthreat intelligence to the digital asset industry.
Logo: U.S. Department of the Treasury / Francis Hopkinson / U.S. Government
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Treasury Rolls Out Cyber Intelligence Program for Digital Asset Firms

3 mins read

The Department of the Treasury has launched a cybersecurity information-sharing initiative to strengthen protections across the digital asset sector as federal officials push to secure an increasingly critical segment of the financial system.

Treasury Rolls Out Cyber Intelligence Program for Digital Asset Firms

Government and industry leaders will discuss cybersecurity risks, information-sharing and efforts to protect critical systems across sectors at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Register now.

Managed by the Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection, or OCCIP, the effort will provide eligible U.S. digital asset firms with timely, actionable threat intelligence to help detect, prevent and respond to cyber incidents, the Treasury Department said Thursday.

What Does the Treasury Cybersecurity Information-Sharing Initiative Do?

The program extends the same cybersecurity information that Treasury currently shares with traditional financial institutions to digital asset firms.

“As digital assets become more integrated into the financial system, access to timely and actionable cyber threat information is essential to protecting consumers and safeguarding the stability of U.S. financial markets,” said Tyler Williams, counselor to the Treasury secretary on digital assets.

Participation is open to U.S.-based firms and industry organizations that meet Treasury criteria, with information provided at no cost. The agency encouraged interested organizations to coordinate with OCCIP to determine eligibility and begin receiving shared cybersecurity information.

Why Is Treasury Expanding Cyber Support to Digital Assets?

“Digital asset firms are an increasingly important part of the U.S. financial sector, and their resilience is critical to the health of the broader system,” said Luke Pettit, assistant secretary for financial institutions.

The initiative advances recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets and aligns with the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins, or GENIUS, Act, which calls for stronger safeguards around digital asset ecosystems and the responsible development of financial technologies.

It also builds on Treasury’s broader efforts to address risks tied to digital assets, including work to combat illicit finance through technologies such as blockchain monitoring, application programming interfaces and digital identity verification.

Treasury has expanded its focus on cyber risks in financial services. Earlier this year, the department completed a public-private initiative to address cybersecurity challenges associated with artificial intelligence.

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