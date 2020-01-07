Deltek
Home / News / CBO: Naval Aviation Fleet Replacement Would Cost $380B Through 2050

CBO: Naval Aviation Fleet Replacement Would Cost $380B Through 2050

Brenda Marie Rivers January 7, 2020 News

The Congressional Budget Office predicts that the Department of the Navy would spend around $380 billion for new aircraft over the next 30 years. CBO said in its report published Monday that the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps may incur $7 billion to $17 billion in annual costs to maintain the composition and size of the naval aviation fleet.

The report also states that the replacement of attack and fighter aircraft would account for $190 billion of procurement costs within the 2020 to 2050 period. CBO predicts that costs would temporarily decease after 2030 when major programs such as the MV-22 tiltrotor aircraft ends, and rebound in the mid-2030’s when the new cycle of aircraft replacement begins.

According to CBO, the Navy and Marine Corps may opt to procure less expensive aircraft or put off replacement plans for F/A-18E/F fighter jets and MV-22B tiltrotors in the future.

DON currently has a fleet of around 4,000 aircraft, including fixed-wing, tiltrotor, training, cargo, utility and surveillance aircraft.

Check Also

Finance Vet Jay Hoffman Lands Role as USPTO CFO

Jay Hoffman, former chief financial officer of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, has joined the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to fill the same role. He will supervise activities on an over $3B budget and provide financial advisory support to USPTO officials, the agency said Friday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved