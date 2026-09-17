ORAU has held the ORISE contract since its competitive award in March 2016

The current $1.39 billion contract runs through Sept. 30, 2027

ORISE covers STEM workforce development, scientific resource integration and radiation emergency response

The Department of Energy has started the competition for a new management contract for the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education , or ORISE, with industry responses to an initial notice due Oct. 7.

DOE said Wednesday it has issued an expressions of interest and request for information notice . The department also launched a public website to serve as the official repository for updates, announcements and procurement documents tied to the competition.

The upcoming ORISE competition comes as federal civilian agencies reassess priorities and procurement needs. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will bring senior government leaders and industry executives together to discuss civilian agency priorities, procurement and industry partnerships. Register today to hear directly from government decision-makers.

What Does the Current Contract Cover?

Oak Ridge Associated Universities has held the $1.39 billion ORISE contract since it was competitively awarded in March 2016. The statement of work directs the contractor to manage five areas: STEM workforce development, scientific and technical resource integration, the Radiation Emergency Assistance Center/Training Site, human subject health and protection surveillance, and independent environmental assessment and verification.

Duties range from administering scholarship and fellowship programs to operating a 24/7 emergency response capability for radiation accident victims and tracking long-term health outcomes of current and former DOE workers. The current contract runs through Sept. 30, 2027.

What Is ORISE?

ORISE is an Office of Science asset within the DOE that supports scientific, research and health initiatives for the department and its national laboratories. Its mission focuses on developing people and approaches that strengthen U.S. competitiveness in science. The DOE’s Office of Science oversees the program.

How Does This Compare to Other DOE Recompetes?