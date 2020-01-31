GSA Announces Phase II Mass Modification for Multiple Award Schedule Consolidation; Emily Murphy, Julie Dunne Quoted

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has issued a mass modification to current Schedule holders, the administration announced on Friday. The modification align GSA’s contract terms and conditions with the new single Schedule solicitation issued Oct. 1, 2019.

“We’re right on track with MAS Consolidation,” said GSA administrator and three-time Wash100 Award recipient, Emily Murphy. “Moving to a single schedule is good for federal agencies, our industry partners, and our acquisition workforce. It's a key piece of the picture for making it easier to deliver solutions.“

The second of a three phase strategy, mass modification, will modernize federal acquisition by consolidating and streamlining GSA’s previous 24 Multiple Award Schedules (MAS) into a single Schedule for products, services, and solutions.

The new solicitation will incorporate feedback from customer agencies, the GSA acquisition workforce and industry, including the consolidated solicitation, which features a simplified format, streamlined terms and conditions, new categories and Special Item Numbers.

MAS Consolidation is one of the four initiatives of the Federal Marketplace (FMP) Strategy. FMP is GSA’s plan to modernize and simplify the government buying and selling experience for customers, suppliers, and acquisition professionals. The third and final phase, planned for the second half of FY2020, will complete the consolidation.

“We are planning for a smooth transition and federal agencies should experience no disruption to their purchasing practices during the mass mod,” said Federal Acquisition Service commissioner, Julie Dunne. “We’ve been steadily training our contracting workforce to ensure a seamless transition. Soon we’ll have just one Schedule, with a single set of terms and conditions, making it much easier to buy and offer complete solutions.”

