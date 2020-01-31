QTS, American Forests Announce Partnership to Promote Environmental Sustainability; Travis Wright, Jad Daley Quoted

QTS Realty Trust has announced a partnership with American Forests, an environmental restoration organization, to plant trees with the induction of every customer agreement for data center services at no cost to the customer, in response to the increased demand for corporate support in reducing carbon emissions and its collective impact on the environment, the company reported on Friday.

"QTS has fully committed to lead the industry in minimizing carbon footprint by utilizing as much renewable fuel, reclaimed water and recycled materials as possible," said Travis Wright, vice president of Energy and Sustainability with QTS. "By planting trees on behalf of our customers at no cost to them, we create additional value and benefit our communities at the same time."

The tree planting program is a new addition to QTS' expanding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program initiatives. QTS has pledged to plant one tree per month for every 100 kilowatt (kW) customer agreement throughout the term of the agreement.

American Forests' primary campaigns are Tree-Planting for Environmental Restoration and Reversing the National Urban Tree Deficit. The campaign has encouraged the improvement of rural, suburban, and urban ecosystems through planting trees that provide important environmental and economic benefits including pure water, clean air and wildlife habitat.

"Trees are nature's technology for regulating our climate and sustaining abundant and clean water, acting like a cleansing sponge for our air and water. We are thrilled that QTS is advancing its environmental leadership by helping American Forests deploy this natural climate and water solution all across America," Jad Daley, president and CEO of American Forests.

QTS has also joined RE100, a global corporate leadership initiative bringing together influential businesses committed to 100 percent renewable electricity. RE100 is led by The Climate Group, in partnership with CDP.

Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100 Climate Group, said, "We are pleased to welcome QTS to RE100. With its Chicago, Piscataway and Irving data centers already running on 100% renewable electricity, and others in the works, QTS is demonstrating a focus on sustainable energy resources is good for business and leading the industry to a clean energy future."

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.