Home / News / NASA Prepares Mars Helicopter for Mission

NASA Prepares Mars Helicopter for Mission

Nichols Martin April 14, 2020 News

NASA has docked the Mars helicopter to the Perseverance rover in preparation for the upcoming mission scheduled 10 months from now.

The space agency performed the installation at the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility within Kennedy Space Center, NASA's James Cawley wrote in a blog posted Friday.

The helicopter runs on solar energy and has two rotors to demonstrate flight on the red planet over a 30-day period. Flights will last for up to 30 seconds each without active control from an external operator.

NASA expects the Perseverance rover to arrive on Mars in February 2021, with a launch scheduled for either July or August 2020.

Check Also

Mark Amtower: CoronaVirus, The New Normal and My Modus Operandi

Sequestered. Sequestered with a phone and a Comcast web connection. I have been home-based for thirty five years, so I have some experience in the “telework” arena, except my telework involves clients and prospects.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved