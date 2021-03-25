DOE Allots $54 Million in New Funds for Microelectronics Studies; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

Jennifer Granholm Secretary Department of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) will invest $54 million in microelectronics research pursued by the national laboratories, which may apply for three-year awards under the new funding opportunity.

DOE said Wednesday that it will conduct a peer review to determine the awardees, with $36 million of the funds being dependent on congressional approval. Microelectronics research has the potential to catalyze innovative technologies, with applications in energy grid efficiency and clean energy, according to DOE.

“Thanks to microelectronics, transformational technologies that used to swallow up entire buildings now fit in the palms of our hands—and it’s time to take this work to the next level,” said Jennifer Granholm, secretary of Energy.