US, Australia, UK Announce Trilateral Security Partnership; Gen. Lloyd Austin Quoted

Jane Edwards September 17, 2021 News, Technology, Wash100

Gen. Lloyd Austin Secretary Department of Defense

The U.S., Australia and the U.K. have agreed to further strengthen collaboration on defense and security capabilities under a trilateral security partnership.

The AUKUS alliance will provide the Royal Australian Navy with at least eight nuclear-powered submarines and the Australian government said Thursday it plans to construct the submarines in Adelaide.

DOD News reported the new submarines will help the Australian navy maintain the peace in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s destabilizing efforts in the region.

DOD Secretary and 2021 Wash100 Award winner Lloyd Austin said the submarines will enhance the Australian navy’s defensive capabilities and reach.

“It will also help contribute to what I call 'integrated deterrence' in the region — the ability for the United States military to work more effectively with our allies and partners in defense of our shared security interests,” Gen. Austin added.

Under the AUKUS partnership, the three countries will collaborate over the next 18 months to assess the requirements in support of nuclear stewardship with a focus on design, safety, force structure, workforce, disposal and environmental protection, among others.

