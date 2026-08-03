JHU APL has been chosen by the U.S. Space Force to guide its Space-Based Interceptor program

It will serve as a technical direction agent providing independent advice to commercial companies

The SBI program aims to build a proliferated Low-Earth Orbit interceptor constellation for homeland defense

The U.S. Space Force announced Friday that it has named the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory as technical direction agent for its Space-Based Interceptor program, an initiative aimed at building a proliferated constellation of orbital interceptors in low-Earth orbit.

“This is another great example of our ongoing strong partnership with APL and highlights the critical nature of University Affiliated Research Centers and Federally Funded Research and Development Centers to the success of these vital space programs,” said Col. Bryon McClain, acting portfolio acquisition executive for space combat power.

What Will APL Do as Technical Direction Agent?

APL will act as an independent advisor tasked with preserving consistency across the program’s system architecture as multiple industry partners contribute to development. Part of the lab’s responsibilities are the development and management of technical interface documents connecting the program’s various segments. These include fire-control and ground systems as well as the orbital interceptor constellation, to support coordinated integration across participants. APL’s work is intended to give the government a clearer, data-driven basis for program decisions by ensuring the interfaces linking contractor-developed segments function as an integrated whole.

What Is the Space-Based Interceptor Program?

The Space-Based Interceptor program has a unique prize-based acquisition structure. As part of this arrangement, commercial companies make early investments and compete for additional funding as they reach designated development milestones.

The SBI program supports the broader Golden Dome for America missile defense initiative and is designed to counter threats across boost, midcourse and glide phases of flight. The SBI program has a goal of strengthening homeland defense and deterrence while keeping U.S. space operations resilient and responsive.

Citing operational security requirements, Space Force officials said no further details about the program would be released at this time.