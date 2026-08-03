NAWCTSD has issued a solicitation for the FTSS V ECIS task order

The task order spans a four-month base period plus five option years

The 2026 Navy Summit will explore digital modernization, autonomous systems and more

The U.S. Navy has issued a solicitation announcing plans to competitively award a task order for engineering contractor instructional services, or ECIS, under the fifth iteration of the Fielded Training Systems Support, or FTSS V, contract.

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What Is the Scope of the ECIS Task Order?

According to the solicitation published Thursday, the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, or NAWCTSD, plans to award the firm-fixed-price ECIS task order under FTSS V Lot 2. The task order’s period of performance is expected to span 64 months, made up of a four-month base term and five 12-month option periods.

FTSS V Lot 2 MAC holders interested in receiving the associated request for proposal documents may contact the contract specialist to facilitate receipt. NAWCTSD has designated the opportunity as a total small business set-aside program under Product Service Code U099 for education and training services, and NAICS Code 541330 for engineering services.

Offers are due Aug. 31.

What Is FTSS V?

FTSS V is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle managed by NAWCTSD. The IDIQ contract provides maintenance, operation and instructional services for Navy and Marine Corps surface, aircrew and submarine training simulators.

In May 2025, the Navy announced plans to raise the ceiling price of FTSS V by approximately $720 million to enable the government to meet immediate fleet requirements and demand for training maintenance and instruction until a follow-on contract is awarded.

In January, NAWCTSD issued a sources sought notice for FTSS VI, the follow-on program that covers fielded training systems used for initial operator and crew training, mission rehearsal and maintenance instruction.