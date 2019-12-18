Deltek
Senate Sends $738B Defense Policy Bill to White House

Brenda Marie Rivers December 18, 2019 News

The Senate voted 86-8 to pass the $738B fiscal 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes provisions on a “space force” and a 12-week parental leave for federal employees, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

The defense policy bill also mandates a 3.1 percent pay increase for Department of Defense personnel and a repeal of the “widow’s tax” for service members’ families. Negotiators agreed to drop provisions such as a measure to block the reallocation of Pentagon funds for the southern border wall.

Defense News reported Tuesday that the bill would allow the Trump administration to use $1.4B from homeland security funding to support border wall construction efforts. The bill would also grant $40M to establish the proposed Space Force.

President Trump is expected to sign the bill before the expiration of government funds on Friday midnight.

