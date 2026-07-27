DIU has opened the G-BAM prize competition for affordable long-range strike systems

Top Phase 2 performers can earn up to $5 million

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The Defense Innovation Unit has launched the Ground-Based Affordable Mass, or G-BAM, Prize Challenge, calling on industry to deliver low-cost, long-range precision strike systems that are ready for rapid demonstration and production scaling.

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According to DIU, the government has set aside up to $250 million overall to fund the prize and any follow-on work tied to the effort. The challenge is aligned with the Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Unmanned Systems mandate to deploy low-cost autonomous capabilities at scale. DIU said it wants mature systems that can be demonstrated within 60 to 90 days and transitioned into production within 12 to 18 months.

Responses are due Aug. 5.

What Are the Desired Attributes for G-BAM Solutions?

DIU outlined the following primary desired attributes for submitted solutions:

Ground-launched , with a strong preference for a range of 600 or more nautical miles

, with a strong preference for a range of Payload capacity of at least 35 pounds, with a strong preference for more than 100 pounds

of at least 35 pounds, with a strong preference for more than 100 pounds Mission-capable in denied, degraded, intermittent and limited and electronic warfare-contested environments

in and environments Cost-per-effect below $500,000 based on system reliability and mission success rate, with a sub-$250,000 all-up flyaway cost at scale

based on system reliability and mission success rate, with a at scale Demonstrated launch and flight reliability in realistic environmental conditions

in realistic environmental conditions Existing production capacity or a credible path to producing more than 100 systems monthly

Secondary desired attributes include automatic target recognition and autonomy-enabled terminal guidance; alternative or redundant navigation capabilities for GPS-denied operations; and autonomous or operator-directed retasking after launch. The government also said it is looking for compatibility with existing targeting, fires and command-and-control systems; an open architecture supporting future third-party payload and software integrations; and supply chain resilience compliant with the National Defense Authorization Act.

What Are the Eligibility Requirements?

The solicitation is open to U.S. and international vendors, which may submit individually or as part of a team combining manufacturing capabilities, complementary technologies or domain expertise. The government is evaluating complete systems only. Operational track record is a plus, but companies do not need combat-proven technology to be considered.

Companies interested in the G-BAM challenge must submit a pitch deck or white paper detailing their solution and how it addresses the government’s problem statement and desired attributes. Submissions must also include a full URL to a recorded video demonstrating the solution in real-world operation.

What Is the Process for Selecting & Advancing Solutions?

Phase 1 — Submission Evaluation

Mission relevance and technical merit , including a clear explanation of the mission set, operational concept, technical maturity and approach to affordable long-range effects

, including a clear explanation of the mission set, operational concept, technical maturity and approach to affordable long-range effects Cost and production scalability , including current and projected production capacity, unit pricing, supply chain dependencies and existing customers

, including current and projected production capacity, unit pricing, supply chain dependencies and existing customers Ease of employment and integration with existing operational concepts and systems

with existing operational concepts and systems Company and team viability, including an overview of the business, founders, resources, funding and organizational structure

Phase 2 — Demonstration & System Overview Brief Evaluation

Operational effectiveness , covering mission reliability, range, endurance, terminal effectiveness, setup and launch timeline, and the ability to operate in contested environments

, covering mission reliability, range, endurance, terminal effectiveness, setup and launch timeline, and the ability to operate in contested environments End-user assessment from Department of War operators and subject matter experts evaluating ease of use, training burden and operational utility

from Department of War operators and subject matter experts evaluating ease of use, training burden and operational utility Production readiness and transition potential , including manufacturing scalability, supply chain resilience and cost

, including manufacturing scalability, supply chain resilience and cost A pitch communicating the technical approach, production strategy and business viability, followed by a question-and-answer session with government and allied subject matter experts

Selected companies will receive an invitation to the Phase 2 flight demonstration, to be held in early November at a government-selected test site. Companies that demonstrate during Phase 2 will receive an initial cash prize of $250,000, and top-rated solutions will receive up to $5 million to immediately deliver operational test quantities to units.

What Follow-On Opportunities Are Available?

Upon completion of the prize challenge, the government may award finalists and winners follow-on opportunities through a range of acquisition pathways. These include prototype projects, follow-on production contracts, procurement for experimental purposes, research and development funding, other transaction authority, technology innovation partnerships, and Small Business Innovation Research, or SBIR, and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

What SBIR Opportunities Are Available for Small Businesses?

After taking part in the Phase 2 demonstration and pitch, finalists that qualify as a U.S. small business can submit a Direct to Phase II Army SBIR proposal. The proposal can be worth up to $2 million and must run no longer than 18 months. Each eligible small business gets only one shot at a Direct to Phase II proposal if chosen to demonstrate.

Each eligible small business must show that its solution is mature enough to qualify for a Direct to Phase II Army SBIR award. This can be done through documentation or a feasibility demonstration submitted with the proposal. The small business or its principal investigator must have done the underlying work themselves. If the technology involves intellectual property, the small business must own it or hold a license to use it before submitting.

What Other DIU Challenges Are Currently Underway?

The G-BAM Prize Challenge follows several other recent DIU efforts to source commercial technology across the joint force. DIU has also announced it is seeking prototype software to unify the Space Force’s fragmented ground architecture into a common data fabric for tactical command and control. Separately, the agency has opened a solicitation calling on commercial companies to develop a technology that can transmit electrical power wirelessly to satellites and to receivers on the ground in support of the Joint Force’s Space Power Beaming initiative.

DIU has also launched the $5 million Specular MIST Prize Challenge to identify scalable and cost-effective maritime payload technologies for manned and unmanned surface vessels supporting maritime training and operations.