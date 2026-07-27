President Trump has nominated an Army lieutenant general to lead U.S. Army Europe and Africa

The nominee currently serves as commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood in Texas

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The Pentagon announced that President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. Kevin Admiral to serve as the next commanding general of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

If confirmed, Admiral would also serve as commander of NATO’s Allied Land Command in Germany, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 awardee, announced Thursday.

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Why Is the Army Europe & Africa Command Position Open?

Defense News reported that Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie has been serving as acting commander of Army Europe and Africa since Gen. Christopher Donahue stepped down from the position earlier this month, only 18 months into the role. Admiral, who leads III Corps and Fort Hood in Texas, is positioned to take over the post on a permanent basis pending confirmation.

Who Is Lt. Gen. Kevin Admiral?

Admiral is a U.S. Army lieutenant general who currently serves as commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood in Texas, a post he has held since August 2024. He previously served as commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Cavazos, Texas, and in Poland, from July 2023 to August 2024. Before that, he served as director of force management within the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, for the Army in Washington, D.C., from June 2021 to June 2023.

Admiral was promoted to lieutenant general in August 2024. He earned his second star as a major general in August 2022 and his first star as a brigadier general in December 2019.