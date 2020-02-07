DISA, Drury University Discuss #NEXTGEN Cybersecurity Initiative

The Defense Information Systems Agency recently brainstormed with Drury University personnel on ways to accelerate the agency’s #NEXTGEN cybersecurity education program.

Jason Martin, vice director of DISA’s Business and Development Center, told representatives of the Missouri-based university that the agency will collaborate with Drury University to advance cybersecurity knowledge, DISA said Thursday .

He spoke with Shannon McMurtrey, assistant professor of management and information systems and Lindsay Tobin, director of admissions at Drury University

McMurtrey told DISA that the university is working on a way that will allow students to gain practical experience in the cybersecurity field through a program that the university will develop with the Missouri Cybersecurity Center of Excellence as well as other academic and industry organizations.

Tobin remarked that giving the students hands-on experience and helping the Department of Defense provides benefits for everybody involved.

“We need to continue our outreach to Drury to leverage all the up and coming cyber talent Missouri is developing,” said Frank McHenry, director of DISA’s strategic outreach and talent acquisition division.

Martin said that the visit provided insights on how DISA can support cybersecurity education and improve the agency’s recruiting efforts.