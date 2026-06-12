The Department of the Navy has started the pre-release period for FY26 Release 3 SBIR/STTR topics

The solicitation targets quantum, artificial intelligence and contested logistics technologies

The 2026 Navy Summit will explore AI, digital engineering, hybrid fleet and more

The Department of the Navy has opened the pre-release period for its Small Business Innovation Research, or SBIR, and Small Business Technology Transfer, or STTR, Fiscal Year 2026 Release 3 solicitation, featuring 12 conventional broad agency announcement topics and one commercial solutions opening, or CSO, area of interest.

As the Navy advances technology priorities across its fleet and force, government and industry leaders will discuss many of the same modernization efforts at the 2026 Navy Summit. The Aug. 27 event will feature discussions on artificial intelligence, digital engineering, hybrid fleet capabilities, enterprise network modernization, CJADC2 and other emerging technologies shaping naval operations. Save your seat now!

What Are the 3 Critical Technology Areas?

In a LinkedIn post published Wednesday, the Navy SBIR/STTR Program Office said the release seeks technologies supporting fleet and force requirements across three critical technology areas: quantum and battlefield information dominance; applied AI; and contested logistics technology.

In April, the Department of War announced its efforts to advance a redesigned SBIR-STTR initiative following the reauthorization of the programs under the Small Business Innovation and Economic Security Act. Following the reauthorization, DOW immediately released multiple SBIR/STTR solicitations with more than 90 topics open to industry.

What Are the Conventional SBIR & CSO Open Topics?

The 12 conventional SBIR topics are:

Adaptive Sensor Management

Anomalous Behavior Detection and Alerting for Congested Maritime Environments

Gun Weapon Systems Ammunition Handling and Controls Modernization

High-Throughput Embarked Data Transfer

Intra-Satellite Communications

Long-Range Listening Device

Multi-Band Approach to Target Discovery

Optimizing Satellite Imagery Across Commercial Vendors

Predictive Movement for Object Oriented Tracking

Real-time Zero Trust Data and Access Control for Combat Systems

Secure Tasking of Commercial Assets

Terminal Defense Weapon System Coordinator

The release also includes a CSO open topic for counter-unmanned air systems. Naval Air Systems Command and Naval Sea Systems Command will host a webinar on Tuesday, June 16, about c-UAS.

What Are the Deadlines?

The Navy said companies may communicate directly with technical points of contact regarding technical questions through June 23.

Proposal submissions will open on June 24 and run through July 22.