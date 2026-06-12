NASA has opened M-STAR applications to support university-led space technology research

The M-STAR program will help eligible institutions build stronger aerospace research capabilities

The initiative intends to fund projects supporting lunar, Mars and deep-space exploration

NASA has opened applications for the Minority University Research and Education Project Space Technology Artemis Research program , or M-STAR, to support academic research and technology development aligned with lunar and deep-space exploration.

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What Is the M-STAR Program?

The agency said Thursday the M-STAR initiative, managed by the Office of STEM Engagement, is designed to strengthen the research capabilities of eligible institutions and expand their role in aerospace science and engineering. The program seeks to boost faculty and student participation in NASA-related STEM research while helping institutions become more competitive for future grants, contracts and other funding opportunities. The effort aims to advance research supporting NASA’s Moon, Mars and deep-space exploration programs.

Applications for M-STAR opened Thursday and will remain available through Aug. 11.

How Does M-STAR Support NASA’s Mission?

M-STAR supports the Space Technology Mission Directorate’s development of technologies for future space exploration missions. The initiative funds research in areas such as space transportation, human exploration and robotic systems, helping advance technologies for NASA missions and the broader space sector.