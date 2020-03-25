Air Force Looks to Conduct Large-Scale Zero Trust Architecture Pilots

The Air Combat Command, a component within the 16th Air Force, has launched small-scale pilot efforts to implement zero-trust architecture ahead of deploying the concept enterprisewide, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

Robert Hembrook, deputy director of operations and network at the Air Force Cyber Command, told the publication in an interview that the Air Force wants to ensure the availability of resources before rolling out zero-trust pilots on a larger scale.

He noted that the 38th Engineering Squadron is developing a reference zero-trust architecture to help inform large-scale implementation.

“The dream would be to have a common architecture that allows you to localize customization of security roles and responsibilities, but a common architecture and a common framework that works across the entire Air Force,” said Hembrook.

“Zero trust brings it back down to the essential element of who I am, what the data is, and what do I need to have access to, because there’s a whole lot of information out there that I probably don’t have to have access to, based on my role and my function,” he added.