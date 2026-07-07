The Marine Corps is consolidating training and standardization for small drones and counter-drone systems

MCRIG will serve as the Marine Corps’ primary hub for sUAS training coordination

The organization was established to address the growing threat posed by small drones

The U.S. Marine Corps has established the Marine Corps Robotics Integration Group , or MCRIG, to centralize training, standardization and coordination for small unmanned aircraft systems, or sUAS, and counter-sUAS capabilities.

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What Is the Marine Corps Robotics Integration Group?

According to a Marine administrative message signed Thursday, the MCRIG will operate under the Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

The new organization was created in response to the rapid expansion of small unmanned aircraft capabilities and evolving threats posed by adversary drones. MCRIG will oversee service-wide training integration, standardize programs of instruction, develop tactics, techniques and procedures, and coordinate instruction through designated regional hubs to strengthen readiness throughout the Marine Corps Total Force.

How Will MCRIG Support Drone Operations?

The Marine Corps said MCRIG will serve as the primary coordination point for training involving both program-of-record and non-program-of-record Group 1 and Group 2 sUAS and counter-sUAS systems. Units are encouraged to coordinate pilot courses, instructor qualification, lessons learned and other training initiatives through the new organization.

The Marine Corps Attack Drone Team will continue supporting research, development, testing and evaluation of emerging drone capabilities in coordination with the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory before transitioning validated training requirements and tactics to MCRIG for service-wide implementation.

The Marine Corps is also seeking qualified Marines to fill several positions within the organization, including drone and counter-drone team leaders, intelligence officers and electronic warfare specialists.

The establishment of MCRIG aligns with broader naval efforts to expand unmanned capabilities. In March, the Navy launched its Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel Family of Systems program to accelerate the development of autonomous maritime platforms. A month later, the service completed the first test flight of the MQ-25A Stingray, advancing the integration of carrier-based unmanned aircraft into fleet operations.