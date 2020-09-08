CRA Acquires Security Weekly to Advance Cybersecurity; Doug Manoni Quoted

Doug Manoni Founder

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) has acquired Security Weekly , an authoritative podcast network serving the cybersecurity community, CRA reported on Tuesday. CRA purchased the company from Defensive Intuition .

“Security Weekly expands CRA’s domain expertise and a suite of mobile optimized delivery formats to better serve our audiences and marketing partners. Paul, Matt and their team have built an influential and unique franchise in cybersecurity,” CyberRisk Alliance CEO and founder, Doug Manoni said.

With the acquisition, CRA will consolidate its best-in-class services that advance collaboration throughout the cybersecurity sector . Security Weekly has produced podcast programs presenting insider’s views on how to develop effective cybersecurity strategies.

Security Weekly has also provided tools and solutions as well as functioned successfully in a variety of business environments. The company’s programs have covered issues in cybersecurity, featuring security experts and high-profile industry leaders. The platform has provided credible information and has validated products and services across the sector.

Security Weekly’s founder, Paul Asadoorian , and CEO, Matt Alderman , will continue in their roles leading the company, and as program hosts. “They are trusted experts and their content is highly technical and authoritative, yet they deliver it in an entertaining manner,” added Manoni.

“We set out to help and educate the security community every day, and have fun delivering a wide variety of information security topics… We’re excited to work with the CRA management team to accelerate the growth of the business. It’s a terrific fit as they understand our mission, our culture, and how we help the security community,” said Asadoorian.

The transaction marks the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions for CRA. The company’s earlier acquisitions include SC Media , Infosec World Conference and Expo , Cybersecurity Collaboration Forums and Cybersecurity Collaborative . The company also recently announced the launch of the CRA Business Intelligence Unit .

“Security Weekly’s programming will enrich our platform and enhance our digital offerings, with their mobile-friendly podcast and video capabilities. We’re excited to partner with the Security Weekly team, and we welcome them into our growing family of companies,” concluded Manoni.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity community. Our mission is to provide the knowledge and insight needed to navigate today’s complex security landscape, and to support and empower the industry’s leaders.

Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers and practitioners, and is delivered through events, research, media, and virtual learning. Our brands include SC Media and InfoSec World, our research unit CRA Business Intelligence, peer-to-peer CISO networks Cybersecurity Collaborative and Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, and now Security Weekly. CRA’s integrated services offer industry technology and service providers uniquely high value marketing solutions.