VA is exploring a recompete for development and support of its LEAF software

LEAF serves more than 250,000 monthly users across the department

The software processes more than 7 million VA business transactions annually

The Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking industry input for a potential recompete covering development, operations, maintenance and other support for its Light Electronic Action Framework, or LEAF, software .

What Is VA’s LEAF Software?

According to a sources sought notice published Monday, LEAF is a VA-owned process enhancement software product designed to support the digitization of business processes. The system is used by more than 250,000 active monthly users and handles more than 7 million VA business transactions each year. VA medical centers, program offices and project teams also use the software to support travel approvals, staffing requests and other tasks.

LEAF’s role in digitizing VA business processes reflects the broader push to modernize federal healthcare technology. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3 will bring health leaders and industry executives together to discuss AI, digital tools, data privacy and modernization. Sign up now !

LEAF uses open-source software and is deployed in the VA Enterprise Cloud. Its architecture includes PHP, Go and MySQL, while its authentication infrastructure integrates with VA Active Directory and Microsoft Entra ID.

Sierra7 has served as the LEAF program’s prime incumbent contractor since 2020 . The company said the software supports low-code/no-code business process management and has been used to digitize workflows at VA.

What Would the Contract Cover?

Under the anticipated award, the selected contractor would handle software development, code review and remediation alongside database refactoring, server operations and maintenance. The work would also cover interface and user-experience design, along with outreach, coaching, communications and support for deployment. VA expects the contractor to follow an Agile methodology in line with the Digital Services Playbook.

The department is eyeing a firm-fixed-price structure with a 38-month maximum performance period, made up of a 12-month base, two 12-month options and six optional task areas.