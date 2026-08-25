The Department of the Army is teaming up with a group of logistics and technology experts under the Strategic Capital Initiative

The new SCI project will use FedEx Dataworks’ data analytics expertise and Google Cloud’s DOW IL5-authorized environment

The department aims to modernize its logistics processes and non-tactical supply chains

The Department of the Army on Friday unveiled a new effort under its Strategic Capital Initiative, teaming up with a FedEx Dataworks-led group of logistics and technology specialists to overhaul the service’s domestic non-tactical supply chains, logistics processes and organic industrial base facilities.

Under the plan, the Army and the team will begin by standing up working groups to review current networks, workflows and technologies, with a completed implementation plan for U.S. sites expected by November 2026.

How Will Commercial Logistics Expertise Be Applied?

The new project will use FedEx Dataworks’ data analytics capabilities to help the Army build a more predictive and intelligent supply network, with goals that include sharpening materiel management and improving how transportation is routed.

FedEx Chief Executive Raj Subramaniam said the collaboration is meant to help the service develop a resilient and secure data-driven logistics system capable of meeting national security requirements.

How Will the Data Behind the Network Be Secured?

Because the modernization effort depends heavily on data, the Army plans to house the new environment within Google Cloud’s offering authorized at the War Department’s Impact Level 5. That platform will support FedEx’s tools while integrating with the Army’s existing data systems, under identity management and encryption safeguards required for handling defense-related information.

“Logistics win wars. Through the Strategic Capital Initiative, we’re pairing the Army’s depots and demand with FedEx’s logistics expertise and Google’s secure cloud to build a supply chain that moves as fast as the fight demands,” said Dan Driscoll, secretary of the Army and winner of the 2026 Wash100 Award.

What Is FedEx DataWorks?

FedEx Dataworks is a real-time data insights platform built to help organizations turn supply chain visibility into action. The platform draws on operational signals gathered from millions of shipments and years of logistics experience to help businesses spot emerging risks early, assess where those risks are likely to cause disruption and coordinate responses across systems, teams and partners before delays or downtime take hold. Its capabilities are designed to integrate with a company’s existing tools and workflows rather than requiring a full overhaul. The platform has already been applied across sectors including healthcare, manufacturing and automotive to improve inventory tracking, supplier coordination and equipment maintenance.