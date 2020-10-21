US Navy Awards Amentum $89M Task Order to Support FDRMC; Jack Kasiski Quoted

Amentum

The U.S. Navy has awarded Amentum a five-year, cost-plus-fixed-fee task order worth up to $89 million to provide technical and programmatic support services to its Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) under the Seaport NxG contract vehicle.

“Amentum has been a critical partner to the Navy’s Regional Maintenance Centers for more than two decades, and we look forward to extending our specialized expertise in support of the service’s mission worldwide.” said Jack Kasiski , senior vice president of Sustainment, Engineering and Acquisition for IS4.

Under the task order, Amentum will leverage its Intelligence, System Engineering, Security, Services & Solutions (IS4) Strategic Business Unit to provide program and engineering support to FDRMC and its naval ship fleets.

Amentum will provide program management professionals, engineering technicians, integrated test engineers, project support engineers and quality assurance specialists, as well as IT, security, human resources and administrative expertise.

The company will also deliver fleet technical assistance, assessments and inspections and depot and intermediate maintenance support. “We are excited to expand our support to the Navy’s Regional Maintenance Centers around the globe,” Kasiski added.

Work will be performed primarily at FDRMC facilities in Manama, Bahrain; Naples, Italy; and Rota, Spain. Additional work may take place at other locations in the FDRMC operational area or that of the 5th and 6th Fleets, to include Romania and Poland, at contractor facilities, in office or shipyard environments, or aboard naval vessels.

The task order follows Amentum’s recent win of the U.S. Navy’s $430 million contract . in Aug. 2020. Amentum will operate and maintain a military range that examines underwater communications, sonar tracking and anti-submarine weapons systems.

Amentum will support operation of the branch's Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center and manage a 1-square-mile outpost. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center received six offers for the cost-plus-award-fee, cost reimbursement and firm-fixed-price contract and will obligate $1M at the time of award.