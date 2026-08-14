A White House memo directs DOW to expand investment in the maritime industrial base

The memo calls for a fifth public shipyard and a new component repair center

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President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum directing the Department of War to rebuild the shipbuilding industrial base in support of the U.S. Navy’s fleet expansion efforts .

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The White House’s Thursday-published memo directs DOW to address cost growth, program delays and capacity shortfalls across the Navy’s major shipbuilding programs.

What Does the Memo Direct on Maritime Industrial Investment & Competition?

The memorandum outlines a “Finland Model” for expanding U.S. shipbuilding capacity, under which up to three ship classes could be built using an international procurement approach similar to a 2025 U.S.-Finland agreement on icebreaker construction.

A foreign shipbuilder would need to establish or take a majority stake in a U.S. shipyard under this model.

would need to establish or take a in a U.S. shipyard under this model. The foreign shipbuilder would also need to train an American workforce , license its shipbuilding technology domestically and source a U.S.-based supply chain .

, domestically and source a . Within 90 days, DOW must submit a plan for a new competitive acquisition approach for surface combatants capable of anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare and convoy escort duties, using this international procurement model.

for capable of anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare and convoy escort duties, using this international procurement model. A separate plan, developed with the Department of Commerce and the Department of Transportation , would apply the same approach to acquiring Consolidated Cargo Replenishment at Sea, or CONSOL tankers and roll-on/roll-off vessels , drawing on funding tied to trade agreements.

and the , would apply the same approach to acquiring and , drawing on funding tied to trade agreements. The memo also restricts the Navy from making design changes to these programs’ original ship designs without approval from the secretary of war, in consultation with the secretary of the Navy, the Office of Management and Budget and the national security adviser.

What Is the Plan for a 5th Public Navy Shipyard?

DOW has 120 days to submit a plan to establish a fifth public Navy shipyard aimed at increasing readiness for nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers. The plan is expected to address drydock capacity to support growth of the fast-attack submarine fleet, potential locations near the Pacific Fleet — including the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories — and options for up to three new drydocks sized for current and future submarine classes.

The plan should also consider public-private financing partnerships, along with associated timelines and resource needs.

What Other Measures Does the Memorandum Include?

The memorandum directs several additional actions across the Navy’s shipbuilding enterprise.

Within 60 days , DOW must deliver a plan to replace the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System and Advanced Weapons Elevators aboard the future carrier CVN-81 with steam and hydraulic systems .

, DOW must deliver a plan to replace the and aboard the future carrier with . Within 90 days , DOW must also submit a plan for a new component repair center to refurbish parts for the submarine repair industrial base, including maintaining spare equipment for the Los Angeles , Virginia , Seawolf , Ohio and Columbia submarine classes.

, DOW must also submit a plan for a new to refurbish parts for the submarine repair industrial base, including maintaining spare equipment for the , , , and submarine classes. Separately, DOW has 120 days to complete a review of the Naval Sea Systems Command, with recommendations for organizational and personnel reforms intended to speed vessel delivery, reduce bureaucratic overlap and prevent design changes to established ship programs.

to complete a review of the with recommendations for organizational and personnel reforms intended to speed vessel delivery, reduce bureaucratic overlap and prevent design changes to established ship programs. The memo notes that its directives do not alter existing statutory authorities and will be carried out subject to the availability of appropriations.

How Does This Fit Into Recent Navy Shipbuilding Initiatives?

The memorandum follows a series of administration actions aimed at rebuilding the U.S. maritime industrial base. In February, the White House released its Maritime Action Plan , which set out steps to expand commercial and defense shipbuilding capacity and strengthen component supply chains under a May 2025 executive order on restoring U.S. maritime dominance . The current administration has also announced plans for a new class of battleships designed to carry advanced deep-strike weapons and add firepower to the fleet.