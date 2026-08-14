Booz Allen, CACI, MANTECH, SAIC and three other incumbents have received bridge contracts from NGA

The agency awarded the bridge contracts to maintain mission support services during a procurement transition

The awards are valued at about $34 million and run through January 2027

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has awarded seven sole-source bridge contracts valued at approximately $34.1 million to sustain mission support services while the agency completes source selections for its follow-on VERTEX contract vehicle.

As NGA advances the VERTEX acquisition strategy, intelligence agencies continue to prioritize mission support, data capabilities and technology modernization. These topics will be explored at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24, where intelligence community leaders and industry executives will discuss AI, cyber capabilities, secure information-sharing and evolving mission requirements. Register today .

According to a justification and approval notice published on SAM.gov Thursday, the bridge contracts support continued performance under Functional Area 1, or FA1, of the Multi-Intelligence Analytical and Collection Support Services Vertical Integration Enterprise-Wide contract, known as MOJAVE.

Which Contractors Received Awards?

The bridge awards were issued to the incumbent MOJAVE FA1 contractors currently performing the work. Awardees include:

Contract performance began between July 28 and Aug. 1 and will continue through Jan. 31, 2027, according to the notice.

What Is Next for the VERTEX Program?

NGA is concurrently executing a competitive acquisition strategy for the VERTEX contracts.

The agency expects VERTEX awards to provide long-term mission support and noted that source selections are currently underway with anticipated award dates in fiscal year 2026. Until those awards are finalized, the bridge contracts will provide uninterrupted support for FA1 requirements.