GAO Issues Report on 5G Implementation Policy Options

5G Implementation

A new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report has found that stakeholders must address 5G network infrastructure implementation risks in areas such as spectrum availability, privacy, cybersecurity and public health.

The technology assessment report details six policy options to help address each of the potential 5G risk areas. Such policy options include supporting research and development work in spectrum-sharing, establishing a nationwide framework for 5G network, cybersecurity monitoring and adopting standards for handling user data transmitted throughout 5G networks.

GAO also recommends stakeholders to accelerate R&D efforts involving high-band capabilities to support studies on radio-frequency exposure.

“As with previous generations of mobile wireless technology, the full performance of 5G will be achieved gradually as networks evolve over the next decade,” the report states.

“To reach the full potential of 5G, new technologies will need to be developed. International bodies that have been involved in defining 5G network specifications will need to develop additional 5G specifications and companies will need to develop, test, and deploy these technologies.”

