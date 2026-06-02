NSA has appointed David Imbordino and Holly Baroody to cyber leadership roles, according to The Record

Imbordino brings decades of experience spanning cybersecurity, intelligence and election security missions

The changes support the Cybersecurity Directorate’s mission to identify threats and strengthen cyber defenses

The National Security Agency has selected David Imbordino and Holly Baroody to lead its Cybersecurity Directorate, The Record reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Imbordino will serve as chief of the Cybersecurity Directorate, while Baroody will become deputy chief. The agency has also selected Bruce Jones to lead the Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, which coordinates cyberthreat information sharing between the government and private sector.

Leadership remains critical as intelligence and cybersecurity organizations adapt to an evolving threat landscape. The challenges shaping agency priorities will be a key topic at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit, which brings together government and industry leaders to discuss the future of intelligence operations. Register now to take part in the Sept. 24 event!

What Experience Does David Imbordino Bring to the Role?

Imbordino is an NSA official with nearly 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, intelligence and operational missions.

He has served as deputy director of the cyber organization since March 2025. The Record reported in January that he was appointed to lead the directorate in an acting capacity.

Imbordino previously held leadership roles overseeing cybersecurity operations, counterintelligence and cyber analysis activities at the agency.

One of his most prominent assignments was leading NSA’s election security efforts. From 2019 to 2021, he served as election security lead and helped coordinate efforts to protect U.S. elections from foreign interference.

Who Is Holly Baroody?

Baroody is an NSA senior official in the United Kingdom. According to her LinkedIn profile, she became a senior executive in the Department of War after serving as executive director at Cyber Command.

She was also named deputy to the commander of the Cyber National Mission Force and spent more than a decade in leadership, operational and strategic planning roles supporting cyber operations and national security missions within the DOW.

Baroody previously served in the U.S. Navy as a cyber defense operator and cryptologic technician analyst.

What Is the NSA Cybersecurity Directorate?

Established in 2019, the Cybersecurity Directorate serves as NSA’s focal point for cybersecurity activities, including securing national security systems, identifying cyberthreats, and sharing defensive guidance with government and critical infrastructure partners.