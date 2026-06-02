DIU is seeking a unified data-sharing environment to replace disconnected Space Force ground systems

The effort aims to reduce manual command-and-control processes and enhance decision-making speed

A new data fabric would connect all 13 Mission Deltas and provide operators with a shared operational picture

The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking prototype software to unify the Space Force’s fragmented ground architecture into a common data fabric for tactical command and control.

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What Challenge Is the Space Force Trying to Solve?

According to the commercial solutions opening, the Space Force’s current ground architecture relies on mission-specific systems that operate independently, limiting coordination, operational flexibility and the ability to support modern distributed space operations.

Tactical C2 functions remain siloed in these systems, requiring significant manual intervention and creating vulnerabilities as adversaries increasingly adopt AI-enabled capabilities.

The proposed data fabric would support all 13 Space Force Mission Deltas by integrating separate ground segments into a unified operational environment. The goal is to enhance collaboration among operators and accelerate the observe, orient, decide and act, or OODA, process.

What Capabilities Is DIU Seeking?

DIU is soliciting end-to-end capabilities that can integrate existing hardware and software systems while allowing authorized users to access and share data from multiple locations. Proposed technologies should support a federated data architecture, real-time tactical operations and resilient distributed computing.

The agency said proposed approaches should also incorporate non-invasive integration with legacy systems, zero-trust cybersecurity principles and decentralized identity and access management spanning multiple security environments.