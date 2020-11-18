Red River Launches Managed SD-WAN Solution; Kevin Steeprow Quoted

Red River

Red River has launched a fully managed software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution, integrating the company’s Managed Services and Cisco SD-WAN technology to provide advanced enterprise networking capabilities to the public sector and enterprise markets, Red River reported on Wednesday.

“Our managed solution enables anyone to leverage software-defined technologies so that they can optimize productivity while reducing cost and complexity yet continue to address security needs; regardless of their IT capabilities,” said Kevin Steeprow, Red River VP of Engineering .

Red River’s Managed SD-WAN will deliver enhanced flexibility, control and network management. The offering will also enable wide area network management over dispersed geographical locations.

The company’s Managed Services team will provide operational support and technical expertise to support clients’ return on investment. Red River has partnered with Cisco for the development and launch of Managed SD-WAN.

Cisco SD-WAN technology will deliver a comprehensive networking solution that focuses on advanced Cisco hardware and software with Red River managed services support.

“SD-WAN is a core component in the future of networking, and organizations recognize the advantages of adopting it into their environment; however, without continued operational support, it’s difficult to realize its full value,” Steeprow added.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable.

Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions.