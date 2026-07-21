2nd Marine Regiment has tested the JUMP 20-X drone with a Switchblade 300 munition.

The unit engaged a target 25 kilometers away during Service Level Training Exercise 4-26.

The test marks the first Group 3 UAS trial at the Marine Corps regimental level.

The 2nd Marine Regiment has completed the U.S. Marine Corps’ first conventional-level test of the JUMP 20-X Group 3 unmanned aircraft system equipped with the Switchblade 300 Block 20 loitering munitio n during Service Level Training Exercise 4-26 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California.

Conducted with support from AeroVironment , the July 16-17 demonstration successfully engaged a target 25 kilometers into the battlespace, highlighting the potential for long-range precision fires at the regimental level, DVIDS said Friday.

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Why Is the JUMP 20-X Test Significant?

The JUMP 20-X offers up to 12 hours of flight endurance, a 115-mile operational range and a payload capacity of up to 30 pounds. During the exercise, the platform launched the Switchblade 300 Block 20 directly from its undercarriage.

“[Switchblade 300 Block 20] can be launched, go into a holding pattern as you look for your adversary and you can directly fly some organic precision fires,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christopher Leone, intelligence operations and fusion officer for the 2nd Marine Regiment.

Leone added that the regiment is “the first ones testing a Group 3 asset at the Regimental level,” giving conventional ground forces access to capabilities previously unavailable outside Marine aviation units.

What Could This Mean for Future Marine Operations?

Unlike the regiment’s current Group 1 drones, which have shorter flight times and limited range, the JUMP 20-X can operate deep into contested areas to support maneuver forces.

Leone said the partnership with AeroVironment also helps address the Marine Corps’ shortage of trained Group 3 UAS operators through hands-on experimentation.

“We’re trying to fix the lack of pilots for Group 3 through this week’s testing, experimentation and research,” Leone said, expressing confidence the effort will strengthen future battlefield operations and accelerate adoption of advanced unmanned capabilities.