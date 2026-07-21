Chris Fall has vacated the role of director of the Center for AI Standards and Innovation after three months in office

He will be temporarily replaced by Arvind Raman, director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology

Fall has served in various government roles and worked for three years as applied sciences vice president at MITRE

Chris Fall has resigned as director of the Center for AI Standards and Innovation, the Commerce Department’s hub for evaluating artificial intelligence systems, a department spokesperson told online news site Axios on Monday.

In place of a permanent successor, National Institute of Standards and Technology Director Arvind Raman will be the acting CAISI director, according to a statement from Commerce Department spokesperson Kristen Eichamer.

Who Is Chris Fall?

Fall took the helm of CAISI in April, shortly after the agency was restructured from what had previously been known as the U.S. AI Safety Institute. Prior to that, he was senior advisor to the deputy secretary of commerce. He transitioned to the role from MITRE, where he spent three years as vice president of applied sciences. From 2018 to 2021, Fall worked at the Department of Energy, first as principal deputy director and acting director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, and later as director of the Office of Science. He was also appointed as assistant director for defense programs and lead for national security and international affairs at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Fall served in various roles at the Office of Naval Research. He was acting chief scientist as well as lead for research directorate from 2017 to 2018, deputy director of research and director of education and workforce from 2013 to 2014, and director of the International Liaison Office from 2012 to 2013.

What Are the Implications of Chris Fall’s Resignation?

Fall’s exit comes at a pivotal moment for the Trump administration, which continues to work through how to responsibly scale AI adoption while finalizing the government’s approach to safety and performance benchmarks. A department official indicated that Fall’s appointment had been understood from the outset as an interim arrangement. Raman reportedly has spent recent weeks evaluating candidates for the permanent CAISI director post.

CAISI will continue operating without a permanent leader for now as the administration weighs its broader strategy on AI governance and oversight. Commerce officials said they anticipate naming a new director in the coming weeks.