Unanet

NASA Tests 3D-Printed Parts for Future Spacecraft

Nichols Martin December 9, 2020 News, Space, Technology

NASA Tests 3D-Printed Parts for Future Spacecraft
Hot-Fire Test NASA

NASA has demonstrated the hot-fire performance of 3D-printed rocket engine parts designed for future lunar landers.

The space agency said Tuesday it tested a copper alloy combustion chamber and a hydrogen-resistant alloy-made nozzle that were produced via additive manufacturing.

NASA's Alabama-based Marshall Space Flight Center conducted the tests under the Long-Life Additive Manufacturing Assembly project that seeks to produce 3D-printed parts for lunar landers.

“This 3D printed technology is a game-changer when it comes to reducing total hardware manufacturing time and cost,” said Tom Teasley, a test engineer at Marshall.

The effort's assigned team ran 23 separate hot-fire tests within a 10-day period and generated data on pressure and temperature conditions.

NASA locally melted metal powder to produce the iron-nickel superalloy nozzle through a method known as laser powder directed energy deposition.

The LLAMA project is part of the larger Game Changing Development program that aims to explore new approaches to space technology and operations.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Department of Defense

DoD Releases Guide on Mission Engineering; Stephanie Possehl Quoted

The Department of Defense (DoD) has published a document designed to guide industry partners in mission engineering activities. The DoD Mission Engineering Guide would help companies and military entities coordinate with each other in pursuit of ME efforts. The guide offers a set of tools and depicts result scenarios to inform ME personnel as they develop technologies.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved