Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform Achieves FedRAMP-Moderate Authorization; Doug Natal Quoted

Doug Natal, GM of Sumo Logic's Public Sector

Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization at a Moderate impact level, the company reported on Tuesday.

“Sumo Logic’s powerful Continuous Intelligence Platform (CIP) stands ready to provide the security and operational insights that our Public Sector customers need, said Doug Natal, general manager of Sumo Logic Public Sector, “The easy deployment, massive-scale and quick return on investment is what delights the IT leadership teams.”

Sumo Logic’s security-by-design approach includes a secure cloud-native, multi-tenant platform that enables data-driven decisions and reduces time to deploy, investigate security and operational issues.

“Our customers will now be able to access the cloud-scale data collection and predictive analytics needed to help make better decisions across DevSecOps initiatives,” Natal added.

With this designation, Sumo Logic will help public sector organizations receive real-time insights into on-premises and cloud environments. The authorization will also strengthen the company’s security and compliance, and optimize performance.

“Sumo Logic has been on a several year journey with FedRAMP, and this is yet another significant step forward to help the federal civilian sector, unclassified DOD and commercial entities get the visibility and continuous intelligence needed to operate in cloud environments,” said George Gerchow, CSO, Sumo Logic .

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that has leveraged a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The authorization helps government agencies transfer from legacy IT to mission-enabling and secure cloud-based solutions.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds.

More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy.