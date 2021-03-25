Akima Subsidiary Cloud Lake Technology Achieves Bronze Transformation Partnership with Scaled Agile, Inc.; Barry Smallwood Quoted

Barry Smallwood Emerging Markets Group Akima

Cloud Lake Technology, a subsidiary of Akima, has achieved a bronze partnership with Scaled Agile, the certifying body of the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), Akima announced Thursday.

“We understand that technology is ever-changing, and our teams are committed to staying at the forefront of these advances,”said Barry Smallwood, president of Akima’s Emerging Markets Group. “Relentless improvement will always be our focus in order to continue delivering the high-quality products and services our customers require.”

As a Scaled Agile partner, SAFe will enable Cloud Lake to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions to their military and federal civilian customers more rapidly.

This bronze partnership comes exactly a month after the company received its ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certification that certified Cloud Lake Technology’s best-in-class approach for delivering complex IT service management to customers.

Cloud Lake Technology was also one of the first in the U.S. to achieve CMMI maturity level 3 for development and services under the new assessment method, version 2.0.

About Cloud Lake Technology

Cloud Lake Technology is an 8(a) company and wholly owned subsidiary of Akima, an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC), specializing in delivering optimized mission performance through advanced technologies and systems.

We offer highly specialized, digital services that enable customers to quickly and cost-effectively harvest, analyze, and leverage the greatest possible value from the increasingly vast amounts of data they are required to manage.