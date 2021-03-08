Unanet

Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost Named TRANSCOM Commander

Matthew Nelson March 8, 2021 Executive Moves, News

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost has been appointed to serve as commander at the U.S. Transportation Command.  Van Ovost is currently assigned to Scott Air Force Base in Illinois as commander of the Air Mobility Command, the Department of Defense said Saturday.

Prior to her current role, Van Ovost held the position of deputy commander at the Air Mobility Command and served as director of staff at USAF.

She served as vice director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and performed duties at the Strategic Plans and Policy Directorate as deputy director for politico-military affairs. She also spent time at the Air Force Expeditionary Center as vice commander.

Van Ovost logged 4,200 mission hours as a command pilot aboard various aircraft such as the C-32A, KC-135R, F-15B and T-38A air vehicles.

