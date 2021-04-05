NASA Selects L3Harris For Next-Gen Weather Satellite Development; Edward Zoiss Quoted

Edward Zoiss

L3Harris Technologies announced on Monday that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has selected the company to develop a concept for next-generation geostationary weather imagers . The concept aims to help advance future severe weather tracking, forecasting and other Earth observations.

“L3Harris will leverage its five decades of engineering and manufacturing experience building space-based imaging systems to develop the next-generation weather satellite concept. The new imager will support NOAA’s efforts to continually improve Earth observations from geostationary orbit a critical capability which protects the lives and property of our nation's citizens,” commented Edward Zoiss , president of Space and Airborne Systems at L3Harris.

L3Harris will be required to develop an imager design and conduct technological development for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Geostationary and Extended Orbits (GEO-XO) satellite system. The GEO-XO mission is designed to replace the currently operational Environmental Satellite-R (GOES-R) weather satellites.

The GEO-XO next-generation imager will incorporate added spectral bands, improved data compression algorithms and higher spatial resolution. These enhanced capabilities when combined with the imager’s efficient scan capabilities will provide excellent severe storm tracking, weather forecasting and other significant benefits to public and private users.

L3Harris has strong experience in developing similar weather sensors. The company’s products are used on AA’s Advanced Baseline Imager for the GOES-R satellite series, Cross Track Infrared Sounder for the Joint Polar Satellite System and more. NOAA’s GEO-XO program is scheduled to launch in the early 2030s with support from NASA.

About L3Harris Technologies

