NSA, CISA, FBI Warn of Potential Network Vulnerability Exploits by Russian Agency

NSA-CISA-FBI Cybersecurity Advisory

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), FBI and the National Security Agency (NSA) have issued a joint advisory after authorities determined that Russian Foreign Intelligence Service actors are using five network vulnerabilities to potentially infiltrate U.S. and allied government systems.

Cybersecurity professionals should conduct network checks to identify indicators of compromise and implement measures to defend against Russian exploitations, the three agencies said Thursday.

NSA, CISA and FBI listed the publicly known vulnerabilities Russia's SVR actors are exploiting and urged companies to help the federal government respond to foreign cyber threats.

The agencies released the cybersecurity warning the same day President Biden imposed a string of sanctions on Russia over malicious cyber activities and election interference attempts.

The U.S. determined that SVR was responsible for the SolarWinds hack that affected many federal and private-sector entities, according to the White House.

